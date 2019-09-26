Caught on camera: Men posing as FedEx drivers storm New York home and tie up victims

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WHTM) – GMA reports the NYPD is investigating a terrifying video of an alleged robbery in a Brooklyn home Monday.

In the video, a man approaches the home wearing a FedEx uniform, and carrying a package, he rings the doorbell-once the door opens, he swiftly makes his way in then, a second man follows quickly behind him.

Police say both men are imposters and told GMA, “Officers were informed by the victims that three unknown individuals identified themselves as FedEx employees and forced their way into the residence.”

Once they were inside the suspect tells a victim to open up a safe reportedly containing tens of thousands of dollars in money and jewelry.

The suspects were then seen on camera tying up three people, capturing the moment the suspects wrapped their hands and cover their mouths with duct tape, then dragging the large safe out to the back.

A neighbor, Gary Baxter, spoke to WABC saying he heard a commotion and found the victims bound.

“They were practically numb. There was no emotion what-so-ever. They were just–” Baxter said.

Authorities describe the suspects as males, approximately 40 years of age and last seen wearing blue baseball caps.

Baxter says he got a look at one of the men dragging the safe into a car and got a picture of the vehicle and the license plate.

“I just took my time. Tried to assure them that I’m gonna help them. And took their tape off and I’m calling the police at the same time,” Baxter said.

The NYPD told ABC News “The individuals fled to parts unknown and there are no reported injuries as a result of this incident.