Cheers! learn more about ‘Pennsylvino’ wineries on National Wine Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, abc27 News says ‘cheers’ on National Wine Day!
California Leads the nation in wine production with 4,000 wineries statewide accounting for nearly 90% of U.S. wine alone.
Washington comes in second followed by New York.
Pennsylvania, also referred to as ‘Pennsylvino’ by visitpa.com, is the fifth largest grape producer and seventh in wine production and the number of wineries.
PA. is home to more than 300 wineries and produces 2 million gallons of wine each year.
