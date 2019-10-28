Coast Guard searching for 2 men, dog aboard missing sailboat off the eastcoast

BOSTON, Mass. (WHTM) — The United States Coast Guard is searching the eastern seaboard for two men and a dog who went missing on a sailing trip bound for Miami.

Officials say that 40-year-old Ryan Hollis, Joshua Kane Cairone and a French bulldog named Louis are missing in a 43-foot Beneteau sailing boat called the Carol K.

The Coast Guard tweeted a photo that Cairone posted on Wednesday, which officials said was shared when they were 12 nautical miles south of Newport, Rhode Island.

Coast Guard aircrews are searching for them and urgent marine bulletins are being broadcast along the eastern seaboard, officials said.

#UPDATE @USCGNortheast confirms Joshua Kane Cairone and Louiś, the Frenchie, are also missing. This post shows them 12 NM south of #Newport, RI. Urgent marine bulletins are being broadcasted along the eastern seaboard, air crews are up searching. #SAR pic.twitter.com/t1H2cbXJ7V — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) October 27, 2019

The Coast Guard said they were supposed to make the stop in Norfolk, Virginia on Friday and Hollis was expected to check in with his girlfriend in Rhode Island.

After she didnt hear from him, she contacted the Coast Guard to report him missing.

According to his personal business website, Hollis lives in Portsmouth and is an Army veteran and father of three boys. He designs and installs home solar energy systems and works primarily in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Anyone with information regarding the group’s whereabouts is asked to contact the United States Coast Guard at 617-223-8555.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.