College football player brought his two dogs on the field for senior day

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WHTM) — A Michigan State University football player had his two best friends at his side as he hit a milestone in his collegiate career.

Josh Butler ran onto the field with his two dogs, Remi and Roxy, for senior day Saturday.

The moment was a highlight for the 23-year-old after a couple of heartbreaking losses.

Butler’s mother, Ladrida Bagley, died in April 2019 of breast cancer. Her death came two years after his father’s death.

Butler said his dogs and his teammates helped him work through his grief and focus on the good in life.

