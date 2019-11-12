College gymnast dies after training accident

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WHTM) — A Southern Connecticut State University gymnast dies after a training accident Friday.

WFSB reports Melanie Coleman, 20, a junior nursing major, died on Sunday, two days after suffering a spinal injury in a training accident.

“I coached her close to 10 years, 4-5 days a week, 3 hours plus, for each workout. We were very close,” Thomas Alberti said in an interview with WFSB.

So for Thomas Alberti, with New Era Gymnastics, Coleman’s death is devastating.

“She loved gymnastics her entire life, you can’t blame gymnastics, the equipment, or the coaching,” Alberti said.

Coleman was practicing on the uneven bars Friday when she slipped off, suffering a serious spinal injury.

On Sunday, she passed away at Yale-New Haven Hospital, with family members taking to facebook saying: “Tonight, heaven has gained a beautiful angel. Rest in peace Melanie. We love you, are blessed and thankful you brighten all the lives you touched. In Melanie’s final act of unselfishness, she was able to provide life to others.”

Alberti says even with her college commitments, she was still a part of her old gym family, coaching younger kids as a staff member.

Last year, Coleman was named a Scholastic All-American by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association.

In a statement, her current college coach said, “We are heartbroken and stunned by Melanie’s passing. She was an incredibly hard worker and a sweet-spirited young woman. Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to her family at this time. The SCSU Gymnastics Team will miss her greatly though she will always be with us.”

Something Alberti says will be true at his gym as well, where Coleman’s name and her lengthy accomplishments hang high up on the wall.

As of Monday night, a go-fund-me page created for Coleman has raised more than $45,000.

The University has been offering counseling services to help students cope.