Colorado man attacked by bear in home

PINE, Colo. (WHTM) – A man was attacked by a mother bear that got into his Colorado home, but he managed to escape serious harm.

Jon Johnson told KDVR-TV the black bear and two cubs entered his home Monday night in Pine, southwest of Denver, and began eating bread.

When the 71-year-old Johnson and his wife heard noises and went to investigate, he says the mother bear attacked him. He said he punched the bear while his wife hit the animal with a baseball bat until the bears ran out through a screen door they had used to get into the home.

“She swatted me in the nose,” Johnson told KDVR. “When she swatted me, then I turned around and I punched her in the nose. She took some swipes here, swipe on my chest.”

“And all I remember, honestly, seeing was this big brown blob in front of me and I whacked that bear as hard as I could. Both hands. You would’ve thought I was a Louisville slugger,” wife George Ann Fields said.

Johnson was scratched and cut on his face, chest, and arms but was not seriously injured.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said they tracked the bear and found it about 900 yards away from the home early Tuesday. Officials euthanized the sow but said the cub was not located.

The wildlife agency has a policy that if a bear attacks and injures a human, it must be euthanized.

