Comedian Norm Macdonald dies at 61

Actor Norm MacDonald during an interview on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno on April 21, 2008 (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty)

(NEXSTAR) – “Saturday Night Live” star Norm Macdonald has died at the age of 61, several reports say.

He was battling cancer privately for several years, TMZ and Deadline report.

Macdonald, who was born in Québec, Canada, was best known for his sharp observations and deadpan delivery on SNL’s “Weekend Update” during his years as a cast member from 1993 to 1998.

Of his many targets, including Marion Barry, Bill Clinton and Michael Jackson, many fans of the show remember his relentless jokes about O.J. Simpson, announcing after the former football player was acquitted, “Well, it is finally official: Murder is legal in the state of California.”

Macdonald began his career writing for the sitcom “Roseanne” and went on to star in his own comedy series, “The Norm Show,” after leaving SNL.

