Congress to face same question: When will the shutdown end?

Congress returns to Washington for its first full week of business since control of the House reverted to Democrats, but lawmakers will face with the same lingering question: When will the partial government shutdown end?
Sen. Lindsay Graham says he’s offered President Donald Trump a possible solution, though it may just be wishful thinking.
The South Carolina Republican is encouraging Trump to reopen government for several weeks to continue negotiating with Democrats over a border wall. Graham says if there’s no deal at the end of that time, Trump should take the more dramatic step of declaring a national emergency to build it.
But Trump wants a deal first, and Democrats want government reopened first.
The partial government shutdown is on its 24th day without an end in sight.
