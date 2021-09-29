Container ship backup in California the latest of reasons for supply chain issues

LOS ANGELES, (WHTM) — A backup of container ships off the California coast is disrupting the supply chain nationwide.

Retail experts are urging people to start holiday shopping now because there could be shipping delays and shortages. This is on top of existing pandemic-caused problems including shipping container shortages, limited warehouse space, trucking issues, and labor shortages.

“We’re witnessing a pandemic-induced buying surge by the American consumer, the likes of which we’ve never seen,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director, Gene Seroka said.

Companies like Costco, Walmart, and Home Depot are trying to look for ways around the shortages. They are renting their own shipping containers and looking for different ports of entry. Officials at the California port are also extending hours to help.