Coronavirus forcing households to struggle with food insecurity

WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) — The coronavirus is not just posing a financial crisis for many Americans — but it can also affect your health.

Many are struggling to put food on the table, resulting in long lines at food banks and pantries across the country.

The cost of food is also on the rise — especially for items including eggs and meat. This is forcing some families to eat fewer or smaller meals.

Talks continue about another stimulus between top Democratic and White House negotiators. Both sides hope to reach a deal by Friday. If not, the president may take executive action.

Top Stories: