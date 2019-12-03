1  of  3
Could Las Vegas’ famous ‘What happens here, stays here’ slogan be replaced?

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WHTM) — “What happens here, stays here,” is the catchphrase Las Vegas has used to lure in tourists for nearly two decades.

But now the slogan could be a thing of the past.

The city could be using a very popular artist to roll out a new top-secret tourism campaign.

Rockstar “Steven Tyler” from the group Aerosmith introduced “What happens here — only happens here” at his concert in Las Vegas last week.

There’s speculation Tyler may be part of the city’s plan to launch a new slogan.

Aerosmith is also reportedly involved in a top-secret surprise happening in Las Vegas on January 26th.

