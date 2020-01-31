Couple used lawnmower, GPS to create a giant grass mural of Kobe Bryant

Calif. (WHTM) — Tributes and murals of the late Kobe Bryant have been popping up all around the world. But one created by a California couple can only be seen from the sky.

CNN says using the Turfprinter technology from their company, New Ground Technology, Kelli Pearson and her husband, Pete Davis, created a 115-foot tall and 92-foot wide mural of Bryant in a grass field at a park in Pleasanton.

The mural will last for about two days before the grass returns to its normal position, but the couple is hoping the tribute will create a lasting effect on their community.

The 41-year-old basketball legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash.