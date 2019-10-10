Cracks found in 38 Boeing jets inspected globally

Inspections of some older Boeing jets found structural cracks in more than three dozen of them, raising a new safety issue for the company,

The company has been in hot water with two deadly crashes involving a newer version of the same plane.

The planes will be grounded until the repairs are made, Boeing and airline officials said. Nearly 5% of inspections have found cracks in a “pickle fork” – a part that attaches the plane’s fuselage, or body, to the wing structure and manages forces

Boeing said Thursday that airlines worldwide have inspected 810 planes following an order from U.S. safety regulators, and 38 – or 5% – had “findings” that will require repairs.

Airlines are under orders to inspect certain Boeing 737 NG planes for cracking in a part that helps keep wings attached to the fuselage.

Boeing has not released which airlines found problems, however, Brazil’s Gol grounded 11 planes and U.S.-based Southwest Airlines grounded two.

The NG is being replaced by the 737 Max, which has been grounded since March.

