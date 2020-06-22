Live Now
Cruises suspended until September 15

National
Cruises out of U.S. ports are suspended until September 15.

Companies that are members of the Cruise Lines International Association, which represent 95% of the world’s cruise lines, agreed to the decision.

In a statement, the group said “It is increasingly clear that more time will be needed to resolve barriers” before cruise operations can resume.

A no sail order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently in effect and expires July 24.

That applies to any vessel that carries 250 or more passengers.

