Cruises suspended until September 15

Cruises out of U.S. ports are suspended until September 15.

Companies that are members of the Cruise Lines International Association, which represent 95% of the world’s cruise lines, agreed to the decision.

In a statement, the group said “It is increasingly clear that more time will be needed to resolve barriers” before cruise operations can resume.

A no sail order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently in effect and expires July 24.

That applies to any vessel that carries 250 or more passengers.