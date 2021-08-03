Cuomo sexual harassment report response: ‘I never touched anyone inappropriately’

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks about gun violence at the Lenox Road Baptist Church in Brooklyn on July 14, 2021. (Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo responded Tuesday to findings by the state attorney general that he sexually harassed multiple state workers as well as women outside of his administration.

The governor accused New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation of not being impartial, as it was meant to be.

“The facts are much different than what has been portrayed,” Cuomo said. “I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances. That is just not who I am and that’s just not who I’ve ever been.”

Cuomo said his lawyer would release responses to the attorney general’s findings online. He also aired a photo montage of himself kissing, hugging, and touching people at public events throughout the years and made the argument that this behavior was “meant to convey warmth, nothing more.”

The nearly five-month-long investigation, conducted by two outside lawyers who spoke to 179 people, found that the Cuomo administration was a “hostile work environment” and that it was “rife with fear and intimidation.”

People interviewed included complainants, current and former members of the executive chamber, State troopers, additional state employees and others who interacted regularly with the governor.

James said the team also reviewed more than 74,000 pieces of evidence, including documents, emails, text messages, audio files and pictures.

In his response on Tuesday, Cuomo specifically addressed allegations by former aide Charlotte Bennett. The governor said Bennett had told him she was a sexual assault survivor and “her story resonated deeply” with him because he had helped a family member through a similar experience.

“I did ask her questions I don’t normally ask people,” he said, but added: “They read into comments that I made and drew inferences that I never meant.”

The governor then apologized to Bennett.

“I am truly and deeply sorry,” he said.