(WHTM) — If you get your prescriptions filled at CVS, make sure the pharmacy isn’t closed for lunch.

CVS pharmacies in most locations will be closing from 1:30 p.m. to 2p.m every day. They are giving its pharmacy staff a 30-minute uninterrupted lunch break.

This change will start on Monday, Feb, 28.