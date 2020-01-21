Dad kills coyote with bare hands

KENSINGTON, N.H. (WHTM) — A New Hampshire man killed a coyote with his bare hands after it attacked his 2-year-old son Monday morning.

He was hiking with his family on a trail when the coyote grabbed his son’s coat and dragged him to the ground.

“I straddle it and sat down on it. Scissor locked it as best I could,” Ian O’Reilly said in an interview with WCVB. “And just pinned my legs like this and squeezed for everything I’m worth.”

It was a desperate move for this father as he fought back. The coyote bit him twice and tried to run off with his 2-year-old son.

“It was snapping and attacking and lunging got me on the chest it was able to jump on me,” O’Reilly said.

WCVB reports earlier in the day, the same coyote taunted someone in their car attacking the vehicle. They say it also came after two dogs in a neighbor’s yard and then, turned on their owner.

O’Reilly who finally brought the coyote’s chaotic, dangerous run to an end.

It was a grueling 10-minute struggle, but his brave fight saved him and his family.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officers collected the coyote’s remains, which will be brought to concord and tested for rabies.