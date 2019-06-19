Dairy Queen to celebrate start of summer with free ice cream

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Summer arrives Friday, and Dairy Queen is getting in on the celebration by treating its customers to free ice cream.

You can get a free cone at participating Dairy Queen and DQ Grill & Chill restaurants.

Customers can choose from an Orange Dreamsicle dipped cone, a chocolate- dipped cone or the regular vanilla cones. The offer is only valid if combined with a purchase.

To take advantage, download the Dairy Queen mobile app and find the single-use mobile coupon.

Download the app here.

To find a Dairy Queen location near you, click here.