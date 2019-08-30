Dale Earnhardt Jr. speaking out ahead of his only race in 2019

The latest on Dale Earnhardt Junior, the NASCAR star is gearing up to hit the track for his first race since that plane crash two weeks ago, now he’s opening up about it all.

“I had some bad bruising on my back, but I went and got some excellent advice and care and treatment for that,” Earnhardt said on Sirus XM NASCAR Radio.

Earnhardt and his family survived a plane crash earlier this month, and now he’s sharing an update with Sirus XM NASCAR Radio about his health just days before his race.

“I think once you get in the car, you won’t even think about it. Racecar drivers get a lot of credit for driving with severe flu and bad knees and sore backs, but once you’re in the car and you’re in the middle of the action, you don’t even think about those things,” Earnhardt said on Sirus XM.

The 44-year-old NASCAR legend retired from full-time racing at the end of the 2017 season but announced plans to compete once a year.

Earnhardt said, “I’m looking forward to it. I think maybe getting in the race car and driving and going through all of that experience.”

Earnhardt shared with Sirus XM how getting back behind the wheel this weekend will help him with the anxiety suffered from the crash.

“The practice and qualifying will be great for my mental processing and all that. I think that’s the hurdle that’s going to be the toughest, just getting past it mentally, getting my confidence back up to get back in an airplane and all those things,” Earnhardt said .

Earnhardt tweeted a photo of the no. 8 Chevrolet car he will ride for his race. The paint scheme honoring the one his father had in his first cup series championship way back in 1980.

–

Information from https://www.goodmorningamerica.com