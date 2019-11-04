Deadly shooting forcing Airbnb to take action

ORINDA, Calif. (WHTM) — Drastic changes are coming to Airbnb following a deadly party at one of its home rentals.

A fifth person has died this weekend following a shooting at a San Francisco area home, and now Airbnb is taking action.

Five people shot and killed at a Halloween party being held in an Airbnb rental.

“Orinda is a very small, very safe, very family-oriented community. It is not accustomed to violence,” Orinda Police Chief said.

The shooting is still under investigation but Airbnb is banning “party houses” at its rental properties, to prevent similar incidents from taking place.

The company’s CEO tweeting, “We must do better, and we will. This is unacceptable.”

In additional tweets Airbnb detailed a new course of action, saying it’s implementing a more stringent guest screening program and creating a party house rapid response team.

Anyone found in violation of the upgraded policies could be removed.

Authorities say the Halloween party in Orinda was advertised on social media and more than 100 people showed up.

The deadly shooting took place Thursday night at an Airbnb rental that specifically does not allow parties.

“Unfortunately, there are going to be people who don’t follow the rules. It’s, unfortunately, the way the world works,” said Steve Salomon, Orinda City Manager.