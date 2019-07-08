‘Delinquent bear’ breaks into Colorado car, wrecks it



BOULDER, Colo. (WHTM) – Here’s a good reminder to keep your car doors locked, especially in bear country.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said a “delinquent bear” pulled open an unlocked car door and climbed in, and the door closed behind it.

“The bear worked on digging out through all four doors, but apparently butt-shifted the car into neutral,” the sheriff’s office wrote on its Facebook page.

The car rolled back and went about 100 feet down a hill. The car swiped a tree, rendering it undrivable, but the collision popped a door open and the bear fled.