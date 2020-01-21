Delta Airlines is giving employees two months extra pay

Delta Airlines is rewarding its workers with two months of extra pay as a bonus for the company’s strong performance for 2019.

It’s part of the company’s profit-sharing program. Delta announced it’s giving workers $1.6 billion in the bonuses.

That means every eligible employee will get a check next month for nearly 17% of their annual salary. That works out to two months pay.

Delta’s CEO said, “Delta would be nothing without our 90,000 people. They deserve all the credit.”

Delta says the payout is a record amount for the company and the sixth straight year it has paid out more than a billion dollars to workers.

The profit-sharing does not include Delta’s officers, directors, and general managers.