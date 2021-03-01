Democratic Assemblywomen respond to sexual allegations against Gov. Cuomo

NEW YORK (WETM) — On Sunday, multiple New York State Assemblywomen released a joint statement about Governor Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment allegations.

This comes after a second former aide accuses the governor of sexual harassment. On the first allegation, Lindsey Boylan, 36, accused Governor Cuomo of making inappropriate comments and kissed her without consent.

The second allegation, the governor asked Charlotte Bennett, 25, if she had even been romantically involved with older men before. Cuomo also asked Bennett if she thought age difference matter in a relationship.

In the reaction letter, it said “Sexual harassment has no place in any environment.”

Many officials have called for an investigation into the accusations. New York Attorney General, Letitia James was appointed to be an independent investigator.

AG James was not Gov. Cuomo’s first pick to investigate the situation. The letter states: “The governor’s proposal to appoint someone who is not independently elected, has no subpoena authority, and no prosecutorial authority is inadequate.”

New York’s 125th Assemblywoman told 18 News we need to hold officials accountable for their actions and an investigation is critical.

“There is no language, no conversation, no question that asks about a woman’s private life-personal life, That should ever be conflated as a joke,” Assemblywoman Kelles said. “That’s not a joke. That makes women uncomfortable. It’s inappropriate behavior. That is locker room talk.”

Assemblywoman Kelles said there is zero tolerance for language like that.

“If the language and discussion and terms that men use when women are not present, is any different than what they use and how they talk when women are present. Then we have not reached equity that we have not reached a place where there’s a safe space. Period. End of story. Zero tolerance.”

In a press release, Governor Cuomo said he was “being playful and make jokes that I think are funny.”