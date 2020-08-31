Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden will visit Pittsburgh Monday

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are entering a 64-day sprint to the finish that is widely expected to be one of the most turbulent and chaotic periods in the modern history of American politics. Each side cast the other as an existential threat to America’s future as they offered voters starkly different versions of reality over the last two weeks of carefully scripted conventions. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Joe Biden will visit Pittsburgh Monday.

The Democratic Presidential Nominee’s campaign says he’ll use his speech to answer this question – “Are you safe in Donald Trump’s America?”

This visit comes a week after Biden announced he would begin planning visits to several battleground states.

Top Stories: