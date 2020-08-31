Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden will visit Pittsburgh Monday

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Joe Biden will visit Pittsburgh Monday.
The Democratic Presidential Nominee’s campaign says he’ll use his speech to answer this question – “Are you safe in Donald Trump’s America?”
This visit comes a week after Biden announced he would begin planning visits to several battleground states.
