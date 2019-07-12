Deputy awarded for helping baby who had stopped breathing

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in South Carolina has received an award for helping save the life of a newborn girl who had stopped breathing.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video Thursday of the June 11 traffic stop.

The sheriff’s office identified the officer in the video as Deputy W. Kimbro. The video shows the deputy checking the infant for a pulse. Then, the deputy pats and rubs on the baby’s chest for several minutes to get her to start breathing again. The baby’s mother says the week-and-a-half-old girl had stopped breathing after drinking a bottle. The video shows the deputy rendering aid to the child until EMS personnel arrive.

The sheriff’s office says Deputy Kimbro was awarded the “Life-Saving Medal” for his actions.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.