Derek Chauvin facing possibility of additional years in prison

(WHTM) — The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd now faces more time in prison.

On Wednesday a judge ruled Derek Chauvin abused his authority and treated Floyd with cruelty when he knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes last May.

Chauvin was convicted on all counts against him last month including second degree murder.

Guidelines call for a minimum 10 years in prison. The ruling on Wednesday opens the possibility of a much longer sentence.

Legal experts expect Chauvin to get no more than 30 years when he’s sentenced next month.