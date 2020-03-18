1  of  13
Disney is donating its excess food during their coronavirus shutdown

Disney is donating its excess food from Disney World and Disneyland during the coronavirus shutdown.

Disney announced the temporary closure of the theme parks on Thursday.

The parks will be donating excess food inventory to the second harvest food banks in Orange County, California and central Florida.

Disney says dairy, fruit, vegetables, packaged goods, and banquet meals will go to the food bank in Orange County and inventory such as fresh salads, greens, and cooked hot items will go to the central Florida location.

