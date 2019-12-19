Donations pour in after 15 horses fatally shot in eastern Kentucky

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WHTM) – Donations from around the country are pouring in to help authorities track down those responsible for the killing of 15 horses at a strip mine site in eastern Kentucky.

A $500 reward initially offered for information in the case has grown to at least $5,000, WYMT-TV reported.

The horses were found on a site along U.S. 23 near the Floyd-Pike County line. Some were only a year old or younger and some were pregnant.

Rescue groups say it looks as if the horses were hunted.

“This is very inhumane and it’s a very cruel act of somebody who just apparently had nothing else to do or whatever, just to go back on a strip job and shoot down horses who were, one of them obviously was feeding, had grass in its mouth,” Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told WYMT. “It looked like a battlefield for just horses.”

Hunt said the person responsible could face animal cruelty charges at a minimum.

—

Information and video from WYMT-TV; https://www.wymt.com/