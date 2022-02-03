DoorDash deliveries causes security issues at New Jersey high school

A Doordash sticker is seen on a window of a restaurant. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (WHTM) — Food deliveries are up in the last few months, and so are security concerns at a New Jersey high school.

Students at West Deptford High school are ordering food from DoorDash and having drivers deliver it to a locked side door, where the student opens it for them.

The superintendent says this happened 17 times in one day, and poses a big security concern.

“We run a very secure school, and we want to make sure doors that are locked remain locked throughout the school day, so nobody can get in there,” Superintendent Greg Cappello said.

However, it appears students are simply avoiding extra steps because the school does allow students to have food delivered. But, the food can only be dropped off at the front office.