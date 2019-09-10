Driver asleep in self-driving car caught on camera in MA

BOSTON, Mass. (WHTM) – A Massachusetts man was so shocked by what he saw on the turnpike, he had to document it.

The commuter saw a man and woman next to him in a self-driving Tesla, both fast asleep.

WBZ News talked to the stunned driver.

Dakota Randall captured the sleeping driver on camera as he was driving on the Mass Pike through Newton. Randall said he was so surprised by what he saw so he had to capture the moment.

“I thought I saw somebody asleep at the wheel, but I wasn’t sure, so I did a double-take and sure enough, there was somebody with his head between his legs,” Randall said to WBZ.

The cellphone video shows a fellow driver hunched over seemingly fast asleep at the wheel of a self-driving car.

“I thought I should record this, then I thought I shouldn’t record this because it’s also unsafe, but it was just so bizarre I just had to get it on video. It was so strange,” Randall said.

WBZ also reports that the woman in the passenger seat was also knocked out.

Randall says he tried to wake them up by honking his horn.

“It’s scary enough when I go in and out of the city – I always get worried if I’m going to get cut off or clipped or something,” Randall said.

WBZ said the Massachusetts State Police say there’s technically no law against falling asleep at the wheel of a self-driving car, but it’s obviously not recommended. Manufacturers say all rides should be supervised, even if the car is on autopilot.

–

Information from https://boston.cbslocal.com