EOP to tackle food insecurity with food truck distribution

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on hunger around the world could be worse than when food prices spiked in previous years. The EOP plans to combat food insecurity by producing more vegetables in the Adon Allen Victory Garden and distribute it with a food truck.

In many parts of the world food insecurity has become a major issue amid the coronavirus pandemic. Food banks have seen a food shortage and food production has nearly slowed down.

Andrea Ogunwumi, the Chief Executive Officer of the EOP in Elmira, discusses plans that the EOP has to combat food insecurity in Chemung and Schuyler counties.

“On the other side of crisis is an opportunity, so I think that in this COVID- 19 crisis we have seen areas of opportunity where we could expand our programming or even change it or shift it,” said Ogunwumi.

“We are getting ready to yield 1,000 pounds of vegetables this summer because we know there will continue to be food shortages and needs that people have in the community,” said Ogunwumi.

The New York State grant the EOP has applied to is currently being reviewed and the EOP is looking for more volunteers to help tend to the garden.