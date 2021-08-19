Eviction Moratorium extension means 15 million renters owe $20 billion in rent, landlords continue to suffer

(WHTM) — The eviction moratorium that’s helping millions of Americans to stay in their homes, is also forcing some landlords to sell their properties.

The CDC extended the moratorium to October 3 to help renters who lost income. According to the Aspen Institute, more than 15 million Americans now owe $20 billion in back rent. They’ll have to pay it back, but some landlords are now selling off properties, cutting staff, and delaying repairs in order to pay their own bills.

“I understand why the government doesn’t want people evicted and landing on the streets. It’s poor public policy. It’s not good for anyone. But you’re asking me as a private sector landlord to provide public or free housing. It’s not my role,” landlord, Gary Zaremba said.

In a survey of landlords who rent single-family homes, about half say they have tenants who haven’t paid rent during the pandemic.