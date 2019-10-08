Ex-cheerleader sues UC Berkeley claiming her coaches ignored concussions

BERKELEY, Calif. (WHTM) — A former college cheerleader is taking on her school, accusing her coaches of bullying her into cheering after she suffered multiple concussions, GMA reports.

Missy Martin, 23, was once a cheerleader at the University of California-Berkeley until she says she suffered multiple concussions while cheering for the squad.

“Everyday I have a headache. Yesterday specifically I was dealing with nauseousness, I couldn’t work on my homework,” Martin said to GMA.

Now the ex-cheerleader tells GMA she’s filing a lawsuit against the university and her former coaches, claiming the coaches “bullied” her to keep cheering at both games and practices after she suffered her first concussion in October 2017.

Missy says the injury occurred when she accidentally got kicked in the head. According to the complaint, Missy developed a “severe headache” and eventually other symptoms such as “nausea, dizziness, confusion, and sensitivity to light and sound.”

Missy claims that her coaches “failed to take her head injuries seriously” and that she was even instructed not to go to a doctor.

While most of the national conversation around head injuries centers around football, concussion risks for cheerleaders are on the rise.

According to a recent study, concussions are the leading injury among high school cheerleaders, accounting for nearly a third of all injuries.

Now Missy is hoping her lawsuit will create stricter safety measures to be put in place.

“The biggest thing I want is a change for cheerleaders. I want them to be safe, I want people to take them seriously, and I want them to be treated like athletes,” Martin said.