Ex-girlfriend turns Delaware County man in to FBI for involvement in Jan. 6 capitol riot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Delaware County man is facing charges after his ex-girlfriend tipped FBI officials of his involvement in the capitol riot on January 6, according to 6abc.

According to FBI documents, the unnamed ex-girlfriend had been in communication with Richard Michetti who sent several text messages and two videos allegedly showing Michetti on the grounds of the Capitol during the January 6, 2021, riot, while others appear to have been filmed inside the Capitol Building.

In a message sent by Michetti at approximately 2:06 p.m. on January 6, he wrote “…it’s going down here we stormed the building they held us back with spray and teargas and paintballs.”

The ex-girlfriend told investigators Michetti was in Washington, D.C. because he believed the election was stolen from former President Trump.

Michetti wrote the ex-girlfriend again hours later saying “If you can’t see the election was

stolen you’re a moron,” and “This is our country do you think we live like kings because no one

sacrificed anything?”

Investigators were able to confirm the identity of Michetti using photos and videos from tipsters across the county.

One of the images submitted to authorities shows Michetti standing on the U.S. Capitol steps on January 6, 2021, among a large group of protestors and rioters.

Investigators were also able to identify Michetti inside various parts of the U.S. Capitol based on a description of the clothing he was wearing on January 6.

Based on evidence, investigators say there is probable cause to believe that Richard Michetti

violated laws that make it a crime to obstruct, influence, or impede any official proceeding, or attempt to do so.

Michetti was released on $250,000 bail as signed by Magistrate Judge Henry S. Perkin.