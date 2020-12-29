FAA declares small drones can now fly over people and at night

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has now given permission for drone operators to fly over people and to fly at night. Operators had to previously obtain a waiver in order to perform both of these tasks. Drones are the fastest growing assets in the transportation industry, and this new rule may allow a boost in the commercial drone industry including drone delivery.



In order to fly at night, a flashing light must be attached to a registered drone. This light must be seen up to 3 miles away; which will require special training.



In order to fly above people, you must have rotating parts that are not capable of cutting skin.



Drones have become more mainstream year after year, maybe one can generate some (legal) cash that new Christmas gift!