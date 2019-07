FILE – This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

If you are having difficulty seeing or sharing images on Facebook, you are not alone.

Many users have reported that images and videos are either slow loading or failing to upload to the social media platform.

A Facebook representative said they are “experiencing a bug that’s affecting publishing.”