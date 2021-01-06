Facebook removes President Trump’s video addressing the violent protests

TOPSHOT – US President Donald Trump is seen on TV from a video message released on Twitter addressing rioter at the US Capitol, in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2020. – Trump told his supporters on Wednesday to “go home” after they stormed the US Capitol following a rally during which he repeated his spurious claims of election fraud. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Facebook has removed a video from President Donald Trump addressing the nation following the violent protests at the U.S. Capitol.

The platform’s Vice President of Integrity, Guy Rosen tweeted, “This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures.”

This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump’s video. We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence. — Guy Rosen (@guyro) January 6, 2021

In the video from the Rose Garden of the White House, President Trump addresses his supporters saying “I know your pain. I know your hurt.”

“We had an election that was stolen from us,” Trump continues, citing a claim that has been widely disputed. The President urging the group at the Capitol to go home. “But you have to go home now,” he said. “We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt.”

The last Facebook post from President Trump is from 3:14 p.m. stating, “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”

This marks the first time since Oct. 6, 2020, that the platform has removed a post where President Trump claimed COVID-19 was “less lethal” than the flu.