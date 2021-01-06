Facebook removes President Trump’s video addressing the violent protests

Facebook has removed a video from President Donald Trump addressing the nation following the violent protests at the U.S. Capitol.
The platform’s Vice President of Integrity, Guy Rosen tweeted, “This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures.”
This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump’s video. We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence.— Guy Rosen (@guyro) January 6, 2021
In the video from the Rose Garden of the White House, President Trump addresses his supporters saying “I know your pain. I know your hurt.”
“We had an election that was stolen from us,” Trump continues, citing a claim that has been widely disputed. The President urging the group at the Capitol to go home. “But you have to go home now,” he said. “We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt.”
The last Facebook post from President Trump is from 3:14 p.m. stating, “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”
I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!Posted by Donald J. Trump on Wednesday, January 6, 2021
This marks the first time since Oct. 6, 2020, that the platform has removed a post where President Trump claimed COVID-19 was “less lethal” than the flu.
