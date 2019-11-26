Boy thrown over Mall of America railing, back in school, walking

MINNEAPOLIS (WHTM) — More than seven months after being thrown from a balcony at the Mall of America, a 5-year-old boy is back in school and walking without a limp.

The victim identified as Landen, was released from the hospital in early August and is “now walking PERFECTLY with even legs,” according to an update posted Friday on a GoFundMe website.

The post says the boy “came home with a limp and uneven legs from a two-time broken femur, an open wound on his belly we were taking care of every night, and many follow up appointments and medications. Since then he has had many physical therapies to work on his walking.”

Landen tells people when they get hurt: “Don’t worry, I fell off a cliff, but angels caught me and Jesus loves me, so I’m ok and you will be too!”

Landen’s family says he loves being back to school and going to kindergarten at the same school his twin brother and sister go to. He gets out of the car every morning happy and blows kisses all the way in.

A stranger threw him from a third-floor balcony near the Rainforest Cafe on April 12. After several months of hospitalization and rehab, he was moved out of intensive care in early August. Landen, who is from Woodbury, has undergone several procedures after the 40-foot fall.

The page has raised over $1 million since April.

Emmanuel D. Aranda, 25, of Minneapolis, admitted throwing Landen over the railing. He pleaded guilty in May to one count of attempted first-degree murder and was sentenced in June to 19 years in prison. Aranda is appealing his conviction.

