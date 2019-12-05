Family says their new TV was damaged by careless FedEx delivery driver

FILE – In this June 25, 2019, file photo a FedEx delivery truck is loaded by an employee on the street in downtown Cincinnati. FedEx reports financial results Tuesday, Sept. 17. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ROUND ROCK, Tx. (WHTM) — Leading up to Christmas, people warn you frequently about making sure packages being delivered to your door don’t get stolen, but what happens if they break the moment they get to your door?

A brother and sister in Texas reached out to KXAN and said their FedEx delivery driver dropped a brand new TV, causing it to break.

KXAN says they reached out to FexEx about the situation and they responded with a statement saying, “The behavior depicted in the video is unacceptable and inconsistent with the professionalism FedEx Ground service providers demonstrate every day in safely and securely delivering millions of packages to our customers. We are committed to treating our customers’ shipments with the utmost care and will take the appropriate steps to address this matter.”

Since now is when a lot of people buy gifts online, KXAN also reached out to companies like UPS, the U.S. Postal Service, and Amazon.

For the full story and to see all of the delivery companies’ responses click here.