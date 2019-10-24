Farmer turns 900-pound pumpkin into boat

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WHTM) — A farmer hollowed out a 900-pound pumpkin and took it for a wet and wild ride according to CNN.

Forget pies and lattes and jack-o-lanterns, this boat is officially the coolest and weirdest pumpkin invention yet.

Tennessee farmer Justin Ownby grew and carved the enormous gourd into a paddle boat and took it for a ride in his pond.

Justin’s wife Christin shared pictures and videos of the pumpkin boat on her Facebook page.

In case you were wondering what we did with that giant pumpkin…. The second video is a must watch! Posted by Christin Ownby on Monday, October 21, 2019

At 910 pounds, it’s the largest pumpkin the farmer has ever grown and inched him closer to his goal of growing a pumpkin over 1,000 pounds.

Ownby says he’ll try again next year, but in the meantime, he’s enjoying his current creation and making a big splash doing it.