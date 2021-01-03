FBI: Nashville bomber sent material to ‘acquaintances’

Authorities say the man who detonated a Christmas Day bomb in downtown Nashville had sent out materials about his views to people he knew across the country.
Authorities have said 63-year-old Anthony Warner was responsible for the explosion, which damaged dozens of buildings and injured several people.
Warner died in the blast and officials have not released a motive.
In a statement Saturday to The Associated Press, FBI Special Agent Jason Pack said Warner had sent out items to “several acquaintances.”
Pack urges anyone who may have received material from Warner to contact the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI.
