FBI seeks public help to find man who may have information on an ongoing investigation

(WHTM) — The FBI needs the public’s help to identify and find information regarding a man who may have critical information about the identity of a child victim in an investigation in a sexual exploitation case.

Known by John Doe 45, FBI Philadelphia says the man was found on video with a child recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2020. The EXIF data embedded found the files were created between Jan. and April 2019.

Courtesy: FBI

John Doe 45 is described as a white male with brown hair, a mustache and a beard and was heard talking in English. Since time has passed since the videos were recorded, there’s a chance his appearance has changed.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip online at the FBI’s tip line or call their toll-free line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

No charges have been filed in this case and the man is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

This search is part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives.