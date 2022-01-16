FBI: Suspect attacked officer “without provocation” at Pentagon bus platform

This April 2021 image provided by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office shows a booking photo of Austin Williams Lanz. On Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, a Pentagon police officer died after being stabbed during a burst of violence at a transit center outside the building, and a suspect was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene. The suspect was identified by multiple law enforcement officials as Austin William Lanz, 27, of Georgia. (Cobb County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

ARLINGTON (WDVM) — The FBI released preliminary details on the fatal stabbing of Pentagon police officer George Gonzalez Tuesday morning.

Federal investigators say on Tuesday around 10:43 am, Austin William Lanz exited a bus at the Pentagon Transit Center in Arlington, VA, and with no provocation immediately attacked officer Gonzalez with a knife.

According to authorities, during a struggle between the two Lanz shot himself with the officer’s service weapon. Responding officers rushed over to Lanz, who ultimately died at the scene. A bystander was injured during this incident and transported to a neighboring hospital for non-life-threatening.

The motive behind this incident is still unknown. The FBI continues to investigate.