FBI offers $75K reward for information on suspected pipe bombs found in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — The FBI is increasing the reward for information about suspected pipe bombs on Jan. 6 during the U.S. Capitol riots.

Two pipe bombs were found in D.C. the day of the siege at the Democratic and Republican headquarters.

Investigators say the reward is now up to $75,000 for any information about who is responsible.

According to NewsNation, “the bureau announced [two weeks ago] that they were offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the location, arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.”