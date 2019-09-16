FCC approves Nexstar’s acquisition of Tribune Media

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – The Federal Communications Commission has approved the sale of Tribune Media’s television stations to Nexstar Media Group, the owner of WHTM-TV.

The merger makes Nexstar the largest owner of broadcast television stations in the United States.

Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to 174 full-power television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 100 markets or nearly 39% of all U.S. television households, according to a company news release.

Nexstar struck a deal to buy Chicago-based Tribune last November. As part of the deal, the company agreed to sell 21 television stations to TEGNA Inc., The E.W. Scripps Company, and Circle City Broadcasting.

The Department of Justice cleared Nexstar’s pending acquisition in July. The FCC approval represents the final required regulatory approval needed to close the deal.