FDA approves drug for pancreatic cancer treatment

There’s now a new treatment option for pancreatic cancer patients in the United States.

The FDA has approved using Lynparza for maintenance treatment of the disease. It’s already used to treat ovarian and breast cancer.

The medication is approved for pancreatic cancer patients whose tumors did not grow after at least 16-weeks of chemotherapy.

Pancreatic cancer is the 12th most common type of the disease but the third-largest cause of death from cancer in the U.S. because it’s often not discovered until it’s in advanced stages.