FDA raises legal age to buy tobacco to 21

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has implemented a new law raising the nationwide legal age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21.

The smoking age hike was part of a $1.4 trillion government spending package signed last week by President Donald Trump.

The Food and Drug Administration previously said it would update its regulations and submit a final rule within 180 days, but a statement on the FDA website claims the rule has already taken effect.

“It is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product – including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes – to anyone under 21,” the statement reads.

The FDA said it would provide additional details as they become available.

Nineteen states and the District of Columbia had already raised the minimum tobacco age to 21.