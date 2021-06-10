Finally! 74-year-old kindergartener “graduates”

DAVIE, Fla. (WHTM) — Kindergarten graduation delayed wasn’t kindergarten graduation denied for my 74-year-old father, Len Kaplan, who never got to attend the first time around because of the polio epidemic.

The coronavirus pandemic sent him back into the classroom with his five-year-old granddaughter/my niece, Hazel. Her (well, their) teacher, Doloria Barney of Nova Eisenhower Elementary School in Davie, Fla., told me in April she just might have to hold some kind of graduation ceremony for the parents and grandparents who accompanied the children through this year unlike any other.

Sure enough, there he was alongside Hazel, moving his tassel from right to left.

“He didn’t graduate originally, so he’s now graduating kindergarten,” an announcer said as a small crowd cheered and my dad put two thumbs up in the air.