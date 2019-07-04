Firefighters dodge rockets as store fireworks explode

FORT MILL, S.C. (WHTM) – Firefighters had to dodge exploding rockets as they battled a blaze that destroyed containers of fireworks stored for sale between two fireworks stores in South Carolina.

WSOC-TV reported that shells and rockets burst through the metal containers, sending colorful showers into the air above the Davey Jones Fireworks and the House of Fireworks stores in Fort Mill early Thursday.

Crews spent nearly an hour extinguishing the fire that broke out before the dawn’s early light.