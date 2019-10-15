Firefighters let child give them manicures after car accident

CLEARFIELD, Utah (WHTM) — An image of two Utah firefighters is going viral.

Two North Davis firefighters are sporting purple manicures given to them by a little girl who was in a car accident.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, she seemed very scared.

Battalion Chief Allen Hadley and Captain Kevin Lloyd said they asked her about the purple nail polish she was holding and asked if she would paint their fingernails.

They said she had calmed down within minutes.

The accident happened in the northern city of Clearfield, according to the Associated Press, and no one was seriously injured. As medics examined the girl’s mother, the firefighters focused on distracting the child.